COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, Two New Cases

Press Release:- Today Sunday November 14, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 2 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday November 13, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 277 samples, which were collected from November 11, 2021 to November 13, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 0.72% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 837.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 206 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 64.

COVID-19 death #206 is a 66 year old female from the Castries district who passed

away on November 5, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to family and

loved ones of this individual.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 10 individuals diagnosed with

COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 246. Currently,

two of these active cases are in critical state and five of them are severely ill at the

Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 062 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 789 are

partially vaccinated and 901 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Vigie Sports

Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

