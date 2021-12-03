COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, Six New Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday December 3, 2021 confirms a total of 6 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday December 2, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 203 samples, which were collected on December 1, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.96% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 027.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 217 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 65.

COVID-19 death #217 is a 58 year old male from the Anse La Raye district who passed away on November 13, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 106. Currently, there are fifteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 46, 881 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 742 are partially vaccinated and 1, 883 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and the Grande Riviere (Gros-Islet) Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –