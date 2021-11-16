COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, Seven New Cases

Press Release:- Today Tuesday November 16, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Monday November 15, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 209 samples, which were collected from November 13, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.35% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 851.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 207 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 64.

COVID-19 death #207 is a 61 year old female from the Castries district who passed

away on November 11, 2021. The Ministry of Health sympathizes with family and loved

ones of this individual.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 48 individuals diagnosed with

COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 201. Currently, two of these active cases are in critical care and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 239 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 698 are

partially vaccinated and 945 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Vigie Sports

Complex, Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School and Tapion Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

