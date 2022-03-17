COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, One New Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday March 17, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

received confirmation of a total of 1 new case of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday March 16, 2022 from a total of 132 samples of which 101 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 31 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 15, 2022 and March 16, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 0.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 871.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 7 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 26. Currently, there is 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, and one of them is critically ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 273 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 93.

COVID-19 death #273 is a 72 year old male from the Soufriere district who passed away on March 10, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 52, 852 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 490 are partially vaccinated and 6, 908 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday March 18, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

