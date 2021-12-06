COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, Four New Cases

Press Release:- Today Monday December 6, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 4 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday December 5, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory

Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 100 samples, which were collected on

December 4, 2021 and December 5, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 052.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total

number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 217 and the total number of COVID-19

related deaths is 66.

COVID-19 related death #66 is a 60 year old female from the Anse La Raye district who

passed away on December 1, 2021. The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the family

and loved ones of this individual.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 12 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 110. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 268 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 536 are

partially vaccinated and 2, 073 have received their booster shot.

Tomorrow Tuesday, December 7, 2021 vaccination will take place at the Gros-Islet Human

Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and

People’s Discount, Victoria Street (by appointment only) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –