COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, Eight New Cases

Press Release:- Today Wednesday November 17, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 8 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on

Tuesday November 16, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 206 samples, which were collected on November 15, 2021 and November 16, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.88% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 859.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 208 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 64.

COVID-19 death #208 is a 86 year old male from the Babonneau district who passed

away on November 13, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family

and loved ones of this gentleman.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 19 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 189. Currently, one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 507 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 636 are

partially vaccinated and 1, 019 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –