COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 5 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Monday November 22, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 5 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday November 21, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 132 samples, which were collected from November 19, 2021 to November 21, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.79 % of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 909.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 214 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 65.

COVID-19 death #214 is a 58 year old female from the Micoud district who passed

away on November 16, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family

and loved ones of this individual.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 139. Currently, one of

these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill at the Respiratory

Hospital.

To date, a total of 45, 409 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 301 are

partially vaccinated and 1, 271 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, La Ressource Constituency Council, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, Grande Riviere (Gros-Islet) Wellness Centre and People’s Discount, Victoria Street (appointment only) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –