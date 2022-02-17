COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 45 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Thursday February 17, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 45 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Wednesday February 16, 2022 from a total of 360 samples of which 282 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 78 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 14, 2022 to February 16, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 12.5% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 426.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 114 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 121.

Currently, there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is in critical care.

The Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 267 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is

87. COVID-19 related death #87 is a 67 year old male from the Castries district who passed away on February 14, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 51, 991 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 760 are partially vaccinated and 6, 626 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday February 18, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros- Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

