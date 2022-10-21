COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death & 37 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday October 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 37 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday October 14, 2022 to Thursday October 20, 2022.

This is from a total of 726 samples collected from October 13, 2022 to October 20, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 5.1% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29 ,636.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 45 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 18. Currently, there are three positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of C OVID-19 deaths in country is 304.

COVID-19 death #304 is an 83-year-old female from the Dennery district.

Th is death occurred on October 13, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 60, 140 individuals have been vaccinated. 54,971 individuals have been fully vaccinated, while another 5, 169 are partially vaccinated and 7, 866 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –