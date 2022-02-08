COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 33 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Tuesday February 8, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 33 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday February 7, 2022 from a total of 290 samples of which 200 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 90 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 5, 2022 to February 7, 2022. This number of

positive cases makes up 11.38% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 768.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 425 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 2, 056. Currently, there are

52 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them

is in critical care.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total

number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 261 and the total number of COVID-19 related

deaths is 81.

COVID-19 related death #81 is a 72 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district who

passed away on February 4, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

To date, a total of 51, 582 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 873 are

partially vaccinated and 6, 451 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday February 9, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information.

