COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 33 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 33 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from a total of 553 samples, of which 456 were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 97 were from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 20, 2022 to February 23, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 5.96% of all the samples processed on that date. These newly

confirmed cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 627.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 335 individuals diagnosed with COVID19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 374. Currently, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital. One of them is critically ill while two of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 269 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 90.

COVID-19 death #269 is a 92 year old female from the Micoud district who passed away on

February 17, 2022.

The Ministry of Health expresses sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

To date, a total of 52, 160 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 701 are partially vaccinated and 6, 668 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations will resume tomorrow, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Vigie Sports Complex, the Gros Islet Human Resource Centre, the Soufriere Hospital, the Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care in Vieux Fort and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre in Sunny Acres from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.