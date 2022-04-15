COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 21 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday April 15, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a

total of 21 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday April 14, 2022 from a total of 236 samples of which 222 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 12, 2022 to April 14, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 8.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 094.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 9 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 74. Currently, there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 274 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 93.

COVID-19 death #274 is a 91 year old male from the Soufriere district who passed away on April 8, 2022

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 53, 406 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 362 are partially vaccinated and 7, 201 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday April 16, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

