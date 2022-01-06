COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 182 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Thursday January 6, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 182 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 623 samples, which were collected from January 3, 2022 to January 5, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 29.21% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 14, 414.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 235 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 71. COVID-19 death #235 is a 84 year old female from the Dennery district who passed

away on January 6, 2021.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 37 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 773. Currently, there are 23 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 725 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 262 are

partially vaccinated and 3, 638 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday January 7, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres), Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel

Wellness Centre and Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

