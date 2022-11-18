COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death & 14 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday November 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday November 11, 2022 to Wednesday November 17, 2022.

This is from a total of 431 samples collected from November 9, 2022 to November 16, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 3.5% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,698.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 10. Currently, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number ofCOVID-19 deaths in country is 306. COVID-19 death #306 is a 53-year-old female from the Laborie district. This death occurred on November 6, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this individual.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

To date, a total of 60, 204 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 173 arepartially vaccinated and 7, 884 have received their booster shot.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequentupdates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

