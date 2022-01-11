COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 139 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Tuesday January 11, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 139 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday January 10, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 488 samples, which were collected from January 8, 2022 to January 10, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 28.48% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 15, 511.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 239 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 72. COVID-19 death #239 is a 71 year old male from the Dennery district who passed away on January 7, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 53 individuals diagnosed with

COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 671. Currently, there are 23 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 119 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 140 are

partially vaccinated and 4, 970 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday January 12, 2022 at the Vigie Sports

Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School

from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

