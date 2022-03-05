COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 12 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Saturday March 5, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday March 4, 2022 from a total of 276 samples of which 227 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 49 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 3, 2022 and March 4, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 4.35% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 779.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-

19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 106. Currently, there are 5 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are

critically ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total

number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 270 and the total number of COVID-19 related

deaths is 92.

COVID-19 related death #92 is an 88 year old male from the Choiseul district who passed

away on March 2, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 52, 421 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 654 are partially vaccinated and 6, 785 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday March 7, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

Headline photo: Stock image