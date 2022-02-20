COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 11 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Sunday February 20, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday February 19, 2022 from a total of 278 samples of which 183 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 95 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 17, 2022 to February 19, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 3.96% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 545.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 44 individuals diagnosed with COVID-

19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 014. Currently, there are 24 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is

critically ill and one of them is severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 268 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 90.

COVID-19 death #268 is a 48 year old male from the Castries district who passed away on

February 18, 2022.

The Ministry of Health expresses sympathies to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 52, 111 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 719 are partially vaccinated and 6, 668 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday February 21, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –