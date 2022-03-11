COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records One More Death, 11 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday March 11, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a

total of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday March 10, 2022 from a total of 172 samples of which 129 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 43 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 7.88% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 833.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 18 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 39. Currently, there is 1 positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, who is severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 272 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 93.

COVID-19 death #272 is a 62 year old male from the Castries district who passed away on

February 28, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this gentleman.

To date, a total of 52, 593 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 607 are partially vaccinated and 6, 862 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday March 12, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –