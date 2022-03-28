COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Increases In Public Health Indicators – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid daily COVID-19 cases in the past week, Saint Lucia has recorded increases in the Island’s public health indicators.

In making the disclosure, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George said the daily infection rate for the last seven days is 3.4 per 100,000 population per day, representing a 26% increase from last week, with a 4% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 0.5.

In addition, she said there had been 366 COVID-19 deaths.

Three positive COVID-19 cases are at the Respiratory Hospital, and one patient is critically ill.

On Monday, Belmar-George said the Ministry of Health is monitoring the global and regional situation, ensuring surveillance measures remain in place.

She noted that globally, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, with the the steepest increase noted in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, the CMO observed that generally, there is an overall decrease in the United States of America, with some states reporting significant increases.

“We also note the major outbreak in neighboring Martinique at this time,” she expressed.

“The sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 are still transmitting intensely across the globe. The number of new deaths globally have remained stable,” the senior Health Ministry official explained.

According to Belmar-George, increases are due to the total lifting of public health measures, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage.

And she renewed her appeal to people who have not yet done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Headline photo: Dr. Sharon Belmar-George (Stock image)

