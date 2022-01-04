COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Four More Deaths, 93 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Tuesday January 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 93 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday January 3, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 273 samples, which were collected from January 1, 2022 to January 3, 2022.

his number of positive cases makes up 34.07% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 974.

The Ministry of Health also reports three new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID- 19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 234 and

the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 71.

COVID-19 death #232 is a 74 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #233 is a 72 year old male from the Laborie district. COVID-19 death #234 is a 70 year old female from the Micoud district.

COVID-19 related death #71 is a 61 year old female from the Babonneau district. These deaths occurred during the period November 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The

Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 39 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 412.

Currently, there are 24 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and eight of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 504 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 322 are

partially vaccinated and 3, 393 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

