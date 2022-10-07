COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Four More Deaths & 33 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday October 7, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports atotal of 33 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Tuesday October 4, 2022 toThursday October 6, 2022.

This is from a total of 318 samples collected from October 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 10% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,550.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 25 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 50. Currently, there is one positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths and two new COVID-19 related deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 302 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 103.

COVID-19 death #301 is a 57 year old male from the Vieux fort district.COVID-19 death #302 is a 64 year old male from the Micoud district.

COVID-19 related death #102 is a 58 year old female from the Vieux Fort district.COVID-19 related death #103 is a 79 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period September 27, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 60, 129 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 168 are partially vaccinated and 7, 860 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

