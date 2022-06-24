COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Four More Deaths, 30 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Late Thursday June 23, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received

confirmation of a total of 30 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from a total of 117 samples of which 106 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 11 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022. This number of positive

cases makes up 25.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 885.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 127. Currently, there are seven

positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports three new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19

related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 283 and the total

number of COVID-19 related deaths is 97.

COVID-19 death #281 is a 62 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death #282 is an 84 year old female from the Babonneau district. COVID-19 death #283 is a 47 year old female from the Canaries district.

COVID-19 related death #97 is a 66 year old female from the Anse La Raye district.

These deaths occurred on June 9, 2022 and June 10, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends

condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 54, 255 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 305 are partially vaccinated and 7, 582 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place today Friday June 24, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

