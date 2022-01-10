COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Four More Deaths, 271 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Monday January 10, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 271 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday January 9, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 629 samples, which were collected from January 7, 2022 to January 9, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 43.08% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 15, 372.

The Ministry of Health also reports three new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-

19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 238 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 72.

COVID-19 death #236 is a 36 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19

death #237 is a 60 year old female from the Soufriere district. COVID-19 death #238 is a

97 year old female from the Gros-Islet district.

COVID-19 related death #72 is a 63 year old male from the Dennery district.

These deaths occurred during the period December 20, 2021 to January 5, 2022. The

Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these

individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 51 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 586. Currently, there are 22

positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these

active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 063 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 152 are

partially vaccinated and 4, 921 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday January 5, 2022 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre,

Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount

(Victoria Street) from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

