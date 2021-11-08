COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Four More Deaths, 11 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Monday November 8, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday November 7, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 92 samples, which were collected on November 6, 2021 and November 7, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 11.96% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 748.

The Ministry of Health also reports four new COVID-19 deaths. All of these deaths occurred during the period October 19, 2021 to November 2, 2021. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 202 and the total number of COVID-19 related

deaths is 62.

COVID-19 death #199 is a 92 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death

#200 is a 53 year old female from the Micoud district. COVID-19 death #201 is an 84 year

old female from the Choiseul district. COVID-19 death #202 is a 74 year old female from

the Castries district.

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all of these individuals. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 45 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 309. Currently, one of these active cases is in critical state and six of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43,141 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 9,092 are partially vaccinated and 661 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Vieux-Fort Parish Hall, Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Drugstore ( by appointment only) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –