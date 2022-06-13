COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Five More Deaths – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday June 13, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a

total of 20 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Sunday June 12, 2022 from a total of 108 samples of which 96 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 12 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 10, 2022 to June 12, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 18.5% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 584.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 93 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 322. Currently, there are thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports three new COVID-19 deaths and two new COVID-19

related deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 280 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 96.

COVID-19 death #278 is a 88 year old male from the Babonneau district. COVID-19 death #279 is a 72 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #280 is a 96 year old male from the Castries district.

COVID-19 related death #95 is a 70 year old male from the Babonneau district. COVID-19 related death #96 is a 77 year old male from the Castries district.

These individuals passed away during the period May 21, 2022 to June 6, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals. To date, a total of 54, 102 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Another 5, 349 are partially vaccinated and 7, 552 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday June 14, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

