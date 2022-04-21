COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Another Death And 24 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday April 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday April 20, 2022 from a total of 122 samples of which 104 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 19, 2022 and April 20, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.7% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 185.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 96. Currently, there are 5 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 274 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 94.

COVID-19 related death #94 is a 60 year old female from the Castries district who passed away on April 17, 2022.

The Ministry of Health expresses sympathies to the family and loved ones of this individual.

To date, a total of 53, 441 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 351 are partially vaccinated and 7, 211 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday April 22, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo:Stock image

– Advertisement –