COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records Another Death And 117 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Friday May 27, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 117 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday May 26, 2022 from a total of 300 samples of which 281 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 19 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected on May 25, 2022 and May 26, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 39% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 538.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 118 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 859.

Currently, there are twenty five positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 277 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths

is 94.

COVID-19 death #277 is a 79 year old female from the Castries district who passed

away on May 19, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and

loved ones of this individual.

To date, a total of 53, 934 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 348 are

partially vaccinated and 7, 454 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday May 28, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as

per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

