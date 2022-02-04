COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 8 More Deaths, 114 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Friday February 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 114 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday February 3, 2022 from a total of 497 samples of which 355 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 142 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 1, 2022 to February 3, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 22.94% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 513. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 483 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 326. Currently, there are

52 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which five of them

are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports seven new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19

related deaths.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 261 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 80.

COVID-19 death #255 is a 79 year old female from the Micoud district. COVID-19 death #256 is an 87 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #257 is an 82 year old male from the Anse La Raye district.

COVID-19 death #258 is a 97 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death #259 is a 46 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #260 is a 79 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #261 is a 37 year old male from the Castries district.

COVID-19 related death #80 is a 38 year old male from the Micoud district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 25, 2022 to January 30, 2022.

The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 51, 431 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 942 are

partially vaccinated and 6, 358 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday February 5, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

