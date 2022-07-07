COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 71 New Cases

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday July 6, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 71 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Monday July 4, 2022 and Tuesday July 5, 2022.

This is from a total of 297 samples from the Ezra Long Laboratory. These samples were

collected from July 1, 2022 to July 5, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 23.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 204.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 63 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 138. Currently, there are three positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 366 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 295 are partially vaccinated and 7, 636 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday July 7, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

