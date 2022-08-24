COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 68 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday August 24, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 68 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed from Monday August 22, 2022 and Tuesday August 23, 2022.

This is from a total of 314 samples, of which 302 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 12 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 19, 2022 to August 23, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 21.6% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 689.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 94 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 124. Currently, there are thirteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 750 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 172 are partially vaccinated and 7, 775 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –