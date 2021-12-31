COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 6 More Deaths, 70 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Friday December 31, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 70 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday December 30, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 554 samples, which were collected on December 29, 2021 and December 30, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 12.64% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 640.

The Ministry of Health also reports five new COVID-19 deaths and one COVID-19 related

death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 231 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 70.

COVID-19 death #227 is an 81 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death

#228 is a 78 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #229 is a 60 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death #230 is an 89 year old male from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #231 is a 64 year old female from the Anse La Raye district.

COVID-19 related death #70 is a 71 year old female from the Soufriere district.

These deaths occurred during the period December 3, 2021 to December 19, 2021.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 63 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 256. Currently, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 379 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 368 are partially vaccinated and 3, 308 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday December 16, 2021 at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Pharmacy (Victoria Street) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

