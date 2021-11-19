COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 6 More Deaths, 22 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Friday November 19, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 22 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday November 18, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 301 samples, which were collected from November 16, 2021 to November 18, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 7.31% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 894.

The Ministry of Health also reports five new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19 related death. All of these deaths occurred during the period October 29, 2021 to November 15, 2021.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 213 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 65. COVID-19 death #209 is a 65 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death #210 is a 59 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #211 is a 38 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death #212 is a 74 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #213 is a 37 year old female from the Dennery district.

– Advertisement –

COVID-19 related death #65 is a 42 year old female from the Castries district. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these

individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 43 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 139. Currently, one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 992 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 482 are partially vaccinated and 1, 125 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –