COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 52 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Wednesday August 10, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 52 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Monday August 8, 2022 and Tuesday August 9, 2022.

This is from a total of 291 samples, of which 282 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 9 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 4, 2022 to August 8, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 17.9% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 285.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 29 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 158. Currently, there are eight positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 54, 643 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 209 are partially vaccinated and 7, 750 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

