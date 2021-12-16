COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 5 More Deaths And 12 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Thursday December 16, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Wednesday December 15, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 450 samples, which were collected on December 14, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.67% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 127.

The Ministry of Health also reports five new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 223 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 68.

COVID-19 death #219 is a 61 year old male from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #220 is a 90 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #221 is a 69 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #222 is a 53 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district. COVID-19 death #223 is a 32 year old female from the Micoud district.These deaths occurred during the period November 29, 2021 to December 13, 2021. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 4 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 80. Currently, there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 244 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 4, 055 are partially vaccinated and 2, 656 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday December 16, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and the St. Anthony’s Medical Centre(Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

