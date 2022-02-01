COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 5 More Deaths, 139 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Tuesday February 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 139 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday January 31, 2022 from a total of 445 samples of which 355 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 90 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from January 29, 2022 to January 31, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 31.24% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 081.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 164 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 947. Currently, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which six of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and four new COVID-19

related deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 254 and the

total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 79.

COVID-19 death #254 is a 43 year old male from the Soufriere district.

COVID-19 related death #76 is a 96 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 related death #77 is a 63 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 related death #78 is an 88 year old male from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 related death #79 is a 74 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 25, 2022 to January 28, 2022.

The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 51, 257 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 963 are partially vaccinated and 6, 206 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School

from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

