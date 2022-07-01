COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 45 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday July 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 45 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday June 30, 2022 from a total of 189 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

These samples were collected on June 28, 2022 and June 29, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 23.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 094.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 29 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 147. Currently, there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 323 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 285 are partially vaccinated and 7, 605 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday July 2, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –