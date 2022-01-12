COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 426 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Wednesday January 12, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 426 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 902 samples, which were collected from January 8, 2022 to January 11, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 47.23% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 15, 937.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 97 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 2, 000. Currently, there are 25 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 224 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 100 are partially vaccinated and 5, 067 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday January 13, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, Tapion Hospital and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

