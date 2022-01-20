COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 424 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday January 20, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 424 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday January 19, 2022 from a total of 927 samples of which 848 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 79 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected from January 16, 2022 to January 19, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 45.74% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 18, 746.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 153 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 921.

– Advertisement –

Currently, there are 37 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital,

of which one of them is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 799 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 016 are

partially vaccinated and 5, 707 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday January 21, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and the St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –