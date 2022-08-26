COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 41 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday August 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 41 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday August 24, 2022 and Thursday August 25, 2022.

This is from a total of 211 samples, of which 198 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 13 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on August 23, 2022 and August 25, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.4% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 730.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 33 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 132. Currently, there are seventeen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 759 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 181 are partially vaccinated and 7, 785 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

