COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 4 More Deaths, 92 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Tuesday February 15, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 92 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday February 14, 2022 from a total of 333 samples of which 274 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 59 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 12, 2022 to February 14, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 27.63% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 269.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 219 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 328. Currently, there are 26 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and none of them are critically or severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and three COVID-19 related

deaths.

To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 267 and the total number of

COVID-19 related deaths is 86.

.COVID-19 death #267 is a 94 year old male from the Micoud district. COVID-19 related death #84 is a 69 year old male from the Castries district. COVID-19 related death #85 is a 62 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 related death #86 is a 61 year old female from the Choiseul district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 19, 2022 to February 11, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 51, 868 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 791 are partially vaccinated and 6, 577 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday February 16, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

