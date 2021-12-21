COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 32 New Cases

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Tuesday December 21, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 32 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Monday December 20, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 334 samples, which were collected from December 17, 2021 to December 20, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 9.58% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 209.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 114. Currently, there are 12 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 691 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 773 are partially vaccinated and 2, 865 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, Tapion Hospital and Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

