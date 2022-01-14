COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 3 More Deaths, 464 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Friday January 14, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 464 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday January 13, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 835 samples, which were collected on January 12, 2022 and January 13, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 55.57% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 16, 969.

The Ministry of Health also reports three new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number

of COVID-19 deaths in country is 242 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is

72.

COVID-19 death #240 is a 91 year old female from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death

#241 is a 90 year old male from the Dennery district. COVID-19 death #242 is a 57 year old male from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 7, 2022 to January 14, 2022. The Ministry

of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

The Ministry of Health notes that despite the current increase in COVID-19 cases, there has

not been an increase in hospitalization or death at the Respiratory Hospital.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 92 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 2, 867. Currently, there are 23

positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 350 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 095 are partially vaccinated and 5, 248 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

