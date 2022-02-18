COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 3 More Deaths, 43 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release: -Today Friday February 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 43 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday February 17, 2022 from a total of 339 samples of which 241 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 98 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected from February 15, 2022 to February 17, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 12.68% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 468.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 98 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 063. Currently, there are

23 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is in

critical care.

The Ministry of Health also reports three COVID-19 related deaths. To date, the total

number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 267 and the total number of COVID-19 related

deaths is 90.

COVID-19 related death #88 is a 65 year old male from the Laborie district. COVID-19 related death #89 is a 79 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 related death #90 is a 80 year old female from the Castries district.

These deaths occurred during the period February 9 to February 18, 2022.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 52, 002 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 758 are partially vaccinated and 6, 637 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

