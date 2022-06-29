COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 3 More Deaths, 38 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday June 29, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 38 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday June 28, 2022 from a total of 189 samples of which 181 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 8 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 25, 2022 to June 28, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 20.1% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 022.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 21 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 121. Currently, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19 related death. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 285 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 98.

COVID-19 death #284 is a 49 year old male from the Castries district.

COVID-19 death #285 is an 89 year old female from the Vieux-Fort district.

COVID-19 related death #98 is a 102 year old female from the Anse La Raye district.

These deaths occurred during the period June 6, 2022 to June 21, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

To date, a total of 54, 309 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 293 are partially vaccinated and 7, 602 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday June 30, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

