COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 3 More Deaths, 28 New Cases

Press Release:– Today Wednesday November 10, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 28 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 277 samples, which were collected on November 8, 2021 and November 9, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 10.11% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 785.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19 related death. These deaths occurred during the period October 30, 2021 to November 6, 2021. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 204 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 63.

COVID-19 death #203 is a 79 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #204 is an 82 year old female from the Castries district.

– Advertisement –

COVID-19 related death #63 is a 77 year old female from the Castries district.

The Ministry of Health sympathizes with the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 26 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 295. Currently, five of these active cases are in critical state and eleven of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43, 331 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 9,058 are partially vaccinated and 702 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, VieuxFort Parish Hall and the Tapion Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –