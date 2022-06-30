COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 27 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday June 30, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received

confirmation of a total of 27 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday June 29, 2022 from a total of 105 samples of which 99 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 6 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 27, 2022 and June 28, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 25.7% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 27, 049.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 131. Currently, there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 309 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 293 are partially vaccinated and 7, 602 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday July 1, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

