COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 212 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Today Sunday January 23, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 212 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday January 22, 2022 from a total of 550 samples of which 448 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 102 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 21, 2022 and January 22, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 38.56% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 19, 680.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 260 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 233. Currently, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 908 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 029 are partially vaccinated and 5, 892 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday January 24, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

