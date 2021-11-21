COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 2 New Cases

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday November 21, 2021 confirms a total of 2 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday November 20, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 186 samples, which were collected on November 19, 2021 and November 20, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 1.08% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 904.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 140. Currently, one of these active cases is in critical state and six of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 45, 409 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 301 are partially vaccinated and 1, 271 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

