COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 2 More Deaths, 23 New Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday November 11, 2021 confirms a total of 23 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 369 samples, which were collected from November 8, 2021 to November 10, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 6.23% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 808.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death and one new COVID-19 related death. These deaths occurred on November 3, 2021 and November 6, 2021. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 205 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 64.

COVID-19 death #205 is a 92 year old female from the Choiseul district. COVID-19 related death #64 is a 66 year old female from the Dennery district.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the bereaved families of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 41 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 275. Currently, four of these active cases are in critical care and eleven of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43, 368 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 9,071 are partially vaccinated and 702 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros- Islet Human Resource Centre, Soufriere Hospital Grounds and the Jacmel Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Headline photo (Stock image)

