COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 2 More Deaths, 205 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Today Tuesday January 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 205 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday January 17, 2022 from a total of 572 samples of which 458 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 114 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from January 14, 2022 to January 17, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 35.84% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 17, 871.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 215 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 337. Currently, there are 30 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 245 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 72.

COVID-19 death #244 is a 94 year old female from the Gros-Islet district. COVID-19 death

#245 is an 85 year old male from the Babonneau district.

These deaths occurred during the period January 12, 2022 to January 13, 2022. The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

The Ministry of Health notes that despite the current increase in COVID-19 cases, there has

not been an increase in hospitalization or death at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 50, 592 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 089 are

partially vaccinated and 5, 569 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday January 19, 2022 at the Vigie Sports

Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School

from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

